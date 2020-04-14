OTTAWA -- Staff at Ottawa’s four long-term care homes can no longer work in more than one facility in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Jim Watson told News Talk 580 CFRA’s “Ottawa at Work with Leslie Roberts” that long-term care employees can only work at one facility.

“We just announced our long-term care employees, they can’t work anywhere else except the City of Ottawa one they work in,” said Watson, noting some employees would work at different long-term care homes or retirement homes.

“We’re saying that our employees that work at the four owned by the city, you can no longer do that. You can only work at one because we don’t want you going into another long-term home or retirement home and perhaps contracting COVID and then going and bringing it into one of our four centres.”

The Mayor says staff in Ottawa’s long-term care homes also can’t work in other private facilities during the pandemic.

There are currently 15 COVID-19 outbreaks at Ottawa’s institutions, including at 10 long-term care homes and retirement homes.

Sixteen residents have died due to COVID-19 at the Almonte Country Haven home in Almonte.