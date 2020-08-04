OTTAWA -- Long lines formed outside the DriveTest centre on Walkley Road Tuesday, as the province allowed new drivers to take their G2 road tests.

DriveTest centres shut down in March as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, putting the brakes on new drivers across the province.

Some DriveTest locations reopened June 22, but only offered G1 and M1 knowledge tests, driver's licence exchanges and commercial driver's licence applications and upgrades.

People waited in line for hours June 22, a day that reached a high of 34°C in Ottawa, to take their written tests to get their G1 or M1 class licenses.

On Aug. 4, services expanded to offer G1 exit tests, allowing drivers to get their G2 licenses, which frees them from the requirement of having to have an experienced driver in the front passenger seat at all times.

This time, many drivers waited in the rain for a chance to prove they are equipped to drive solo. Many waiting in line told CTV News they've had to reschedule their tests several times and are happy to be able to get it over with today.

The Ontario government says class M2 and class M motorcycle tests have also resumed. Commercial driver road tests are now available at 42 DriveTest locations in Ontario.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the Ministry of Transportation urged patience as DriveTest centres expand their services.

"The extended closure has resulted in a significant backlog of road tests for all licence classes. Road test appointments will be offered on a first come, first serve basis. As driver testing services are gradually reintroduced through our phased plan, DriveTest will offer additional road test appointments to help address the current backlog," the statement said. "We ask the public to be patient when visiting a DriveTest centre and encourage people who can wait to get a driver’s licence to delay visiting DriveTest to help maintain physical distancing and reducing crowding as the centres reopen."