Police in London, Ont. say a 19-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly buying a BMW in Ottawa using stolen ID.

Police say on Jan. 16, the teen used a fake ID to pass a credit check at the Ogilvie Rd. BMW dealership in the capital. Three days later, he picked up the 2018 BMW X5: a $78,000 vehicle.

On Jan. 22, London Police attempted to pull over the car after noticing the driver did not have headlights on. The driver did not stop, and instead drove off. Police attempted to stop the car a second time, but it hit a cruiser before becoming stuck in the snow on someone’s lawn.

The driver was then arrested.

London Police say Jonathan Paul Cruz Sergio, 19, of London, is charged with the following Criminal Code of Canada offences:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

Fail to stop at scene of accident;

Fail to stop for police;

Public mischief divert suspicion from self or cause another person to be suspected;

Fraud exceeding $5000;

Personation to gain advantage;

Possession of property exceeding $5000 obtained by crime; and

Unlawfully sell or possess counterfeit mark.

The investigation is ongoing, and the accused is expected to appear in London court on Feb. 14, 2019.

Police say this is a case that shows the damage identity theft can do, and they urge residents to take steps to ensure their personal information is secure.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com