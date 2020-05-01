OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents are being urged to take extra precautions to protect their bicycles from thieves this spring.

The Ottawa Police Service has received 83 reports of bike thefts so far this year, compared to 42 over the same period last year.

In a statement, police said the spike in bike thefts is “due, in part, to an increase in a series of reported break-ins at high-rise apartment buildings and garages across the city.”

Police add bike thefts are “crimes of opportunity as the temperature rises and people start to go outside more.”

Cyclists are reminded to register their bike with “529 Garage.” The app was launched in May 2019, and more than 4,000 residents have registered for the program.

Since “529 Garage” was launched, 23 stolen bikes have been recovered and returned to their owners. You can register your bike with “529 Garage” on the website.

Police recommend cyclists invest in a durable lock, or put your bike away in a locked shed or garage to keep it safe.