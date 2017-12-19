A well-known farmer in Ottawa was devastated when his family farm burned to the ground back in September, but Peter Ruiter says he will rebuild.

80 cows died in the fire.

Speaking with CFRA's News and Views with Rob Snow, Ruiter says there are still several hurdles ahead.

“Everything now has to come together,” he says. “It’s a matter of finding a builder, designing a barn. There are still lots of hurdles ahead: everything from getting a permit from the city to getting my banker to agree to everything. So far, everybody’s been very supportive and helpful. Everything that’s been talked about, we’ve found solutions so far, and I hope it continues on.”

The community rallied around the Ruiter family after the blaze. An online fundraiser brought in nearly $55,000. Ruiter says his biggest expenses will be replacing the 125-year-old barn that was lost in the blaze and getting a new herd.

Neighbours have also offered new cows, but Ruiter says he’s had to politely decline.

“I have nowhere to put them,” he laughs. “My wife really wouldn’t enjoy me bringing them into the kitchen.”

Ruiter says he has a timeline in his head - but doesn't want to jinx himself.

“I’m leaving that in my head so, if it isn’t there, I’m the only one who’s disappointed,” he says. “If you see a rafters going up and a roof coming in, expect six months later my cows will be back and I’ll be out milking.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown.