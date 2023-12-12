Local delivery startup Trexity strikes exclusive deal with CF Rideau Centre

Trexity is using advanced technology to get people their packages more quickly than ever before and now they are joining forces with the Rideau Centre to transport packages from many of its retailers.

"It enables all small- to medium-sized businesses to essentially outperform Amazon when it comes to local delivery," aays Alok Ahuja, Trexity Co-Founder and CEO.

Trexity has an exclusive deal with all Cadillac Fairview malls in Canada.

"Because of our technology, we're able to create pockets of densities with large volume and when we build these optimized driver tours, we have couriers going and picking up from multiple merchants," says Ahuja. "We're filling their vehicles, and we're having them drive less and going to highly dense areas."

Rideau Centre shoppers can use the delivery service when buying in-store or online, to get items delivered that same day.

Trexity has been inside the mall for just two weeks now in stores like Harry Rosen and Bentley.

"We have a QR code, we can scan," says Joseph Allaham, Harry Rosen Clothing Advisor. "That takes us to a little kind of blurb where it asks us to request a pickup. We select that and that's pretty much it. It's done."

Once customers select Trexity as their delivery service, runners grab the items from the retailer when they are ready to ship. It then gets passed onto a driver and arrives at its location just hours later.

"We have so much product to get out there," says Victoria Charlton, Bentley manager. "So if we can get more product out to customers and get it out more efficiently and faster, I think that that would be a huge thing for our company."

The local startup is known for its advanced algorithms, which help find the fastest and most efficient delivery routes across the city.

Mathieu Bouchard, Trexity VP of Engineering, says being situated inside a mall is like having an entire warehouse of items at your fingertips.

"It's a lot easier to do it here," says Bouchard. "Our algorithm will eat this for breakfast and it will be able to pump out better tours for our drivers. It's a win-win for everybody."

The CEO says the partnership with Cadillac Fairview is a perfect fit.

"For them to adopt new technology like this and understand that their retailers need more than just shelving space and electricity, but they also need to offer local delivery, and they get it," says Ahuja.