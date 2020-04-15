OTTAWA -- A collection of local business groups has written an open letter calling on Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to offer more support to businesses and entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The heads of the Ottawa Board of Trade, the Ottawa Festival Network, Ottawa Tourism, the Ottawa Coalition of Business Improvement Areas, Invest Ottawa, and the Regroupment des gens d'affaires de la capitale nationale signed the letter, saying they represent more than 28,000 businesses and entrepreneurs.

"We thank you for your swift action to date to slow the spread of COVID-19, protect the health of our communities, and support citizens through this unprecedented period," the letter says. "With increased and targeted business support from your governments, we can help companies to survive this crisis and drive economic growth and job creation during recovery."

The letter lays out ten recommendations to support businesses in the national capital region.

Eliminate the revenue criteria for the 75% wage subsidy established by the Government of Canada Expand existing NRC-IRAP (Industrial Research Assistance Program) funding pools and BDC loans to pre-revenue companies backed by angel or Venture Capital investment Accelerate the evaluation of funding applications currently in progress to increase cash flow for companies and support net new industry-led projects Provide rent support programs with flexible terms and conditions that offer equivalent and mutually beneficial support for both property owners and tenants Increase provincial coordination and collaboration on fundamental policies, health measures and socio-economic actions during the COVID-19 crisis and recovery to preserve and further strengthen the critical business partnership between Ottawa and Gatineau Bolster support for the City of Ottawa and fellow municipalities providing vast economic support to companies and communities Provide targeted support to marginalized entrepreneurs and business owners at significant risk across key equity seeking groups identified by the Government of Canada to propel critical progress and economic growth Establish emergency support and aid packages for tourism and related industries Continue to evolve and implement ‘Buy Local’ and ‘Buy Canadian’ procurementpolicies across the economy Implement long-term support for the retention of top business, tech and executive talent across high-performance sectors of our economy

"By addressing needs and gaps in critical sectors, we can preserve jobs, top talent, supply chains, high-growth companies and future global market opportunity," the letter says.

Non-essential businesses have been ordered closed by the Provincial government because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, more than 17,000 people in both Ottawa and Gatineau lost their jobs.

The International Monetary Fund predicted Tuesday that the Canadian economy will contract by 6.2 per cent this year.

Its report said heavy government spending in Canada and elsewhere to help households pay bills and businesses to stay afloat may need to be scaled up if the pandemic persists.

Preliminary Statistics Canada data shows economic activity collapsed in March, dropping nine per cent—the biggest monthly decline on record.

With files from The Canadian Press.