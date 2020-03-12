OTTAWA -- Sunshine will greet you this Thursday with a high of 6C. It will be a bit cooler when you wake up, it's -3C at 5 a.m. but we'll warm up quickly.

Prepare for periods of rain beginning around midnight and continuing on Friday, a high of 9C. This weekend will be mostly sunny and a bit cooler but still above 0C. The overnight lows will be much colder and will dip down to -13C. Sitting by a warm fire will definitely be a good idea!

Enjoy the rest of your week, the weekend is almost here.