OTTAWA -- A 22-year-old Ottawa woman is facing firearms charges after an investigation in Centretown.

On Friday, members of the Ottawa Police Drug Unit, with the assistance of the Tactical Unit, executed a search warrant on McLeod Street, between Elgin Street and Cartier Street.

Police say a loaded 9 mm handgun with 15 rounds of ammunition, fentanyl, and Canadian currency were seized.

Nagade Ibrahim of Ottawa is charged with firearm offences.

The Drug Unit continues to investigate.