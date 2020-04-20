Loaded handgun, drugs, cash seized during Centretown police investigation
Published Monday, April 20, 2020 4:41PM EDT
OTTAWA -- A 22-year-old Ottawa woman is facing firearms charges after an investigation in Centretown.
On Friday, members of the Ottawa Police Drug Unit, with the assistance of the Tactical Unit, executed a search warrant on McLeod Street, between Elgin Street and Cartier Street.
Police say a loaded 9 mm handgun with 15 rounds of ammunition, fentanyl, and Canadian currency were seized.
Nagade Ibrahim of Ottawa is charged with firearm offences.
The Drug Unit continues to investigate.