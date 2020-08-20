Advertisement
Listen to the parrot: Police say Brockville homeowner ignored warning from pet during break and enter
File photo of a Brockville, Ont. police cruiser. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)
BROCKVILLE -- A pet parrot's warnings about a break and entered were ignored this week by a homeowner in Brockville.
Police say on Monday, a man entered a home through an unlocked door and removed a credit card from a wallet.
As the thief entered the home, he was greeted with a friendly "hello" from a pet parrot in the home.
Police say the homeowner ignored the warning from the bird because it isn't always a reliable source of information.
A neighbour photographed the suspect as they left the residence and called police. Police say security cameras captured the suspect using the stolen credit card at a local store and he was arrested on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old suspect is charged with break and enter, theft and using a stolen credit card.