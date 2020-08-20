BROCKVILLE -- A pet parrot's warnings about a break and entered were ignored this week by a homeowner in Brockville.

Police say on Monday, a man entered a home through an unlocked door and removed a credit card from a wallet.

As the thief entered the home, he was greeted with a friendly "hello" from a pet parrot in the home.

Police say the homeowner ignored the warning from the bird because it isn't always a reliable source of information.

A neighbour photographed the suspect as they left the residence and called police. Police say security cameras captured the suspect using the stolen credit card at a local store and he was arrested on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old suspect is charged with break and enter, theft and using a stolen credit card.