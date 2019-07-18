Lion King ads spark anger in Ottawa
Ads promoting the new Lion King movie began appearing on City of Ottawa sidewalks and bike paths this week.
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, July 18, 2019 4:42AM EDT
The National Capital Commission wants Simba off its property.
Ads promoting the new Lion King movie started appearing on NCC and City of Ottawa property this week. The painted ads were painted on the Rideau Canal pathway, and along Elgin Street near the National Arts Centre.
Replying to Tweets complaining about the painted ads, the NCC said “we’ve been informed of the issue yesterday and have asked that they be removed.”
Ottawa resident Jose Albornoz said on Twitter he filed a complaint with the City of Ottawa’s 311 line about the Lion King advertisement. Albornoz posted a reply from the City of Ottawa saying the Graffiti Management branch “are actively removing these from several locations throughout the city.”