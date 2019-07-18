

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The National Capital Commission wants Simba off its property.

Ads promoting the new Lion King movie started appearing on NCC and City of Ottawa property this week. The painted ads were painted on the Rideau Canal pathway, and along Elgin Street near the National Arts Centre.

Replying to Tweets complaining about the painted ads, the NCC said “we’ve been informed of the issue yesterday and have asked that they be removed.”

It will. We've been informed of the issue yesterday and have asked that they be removed. — National Capital Commission (@NCC_CCN) July 17, 2019

Ottawa resident Jose Albornoz said on Twitter he filed a complaint with the City of Ottawa’s 311 line about the Lion King advertisement. Albornoz posted a reply from the City of Ottawa saying the Graffiti Management branch “are actively removing these from several locations throughout the city.”