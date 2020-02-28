OTTAWA -- The capital could see a dusting of snow Friday after a storm system brought close to 20 centimetres from Wednesday to Thursday.

Environment Canada predicts a 60 percent chance of flurries for Ottawa among mainly cloudy skies.

The high is a cooler minus 7 with wind gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour.

A chance of flurries continues into Saturday, the final day of February in a leap year, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of minus 7.

March could be in like a lion with increasing clouds on Sunday and a 60 percent chance of snow Sunday night.

Next week could begin with four straight days of highs above zero.