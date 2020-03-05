Limoges man charged with sexual-related offences over 11-year period
Published Thursday, March 5, 2020 9:01AM EST
The OPP says a Limoges man is facing sexual-related charges
OTTAWA -- A 33-year-old Limoges man is facing sexual assault charges for alleged incidents over an 11-year period.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers arrested a man on sexual related offences on Feb. 21 for alleged incidents between 2009 and 2020.
The charges include sexual assault on a person under 16-years-old, sexual exploitation, sexual interference and sexual assault.
Police say the identity of the accused cannot be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.