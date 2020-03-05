OTTAWA -- A 33-year-old Limoges man is facing sexual assault charges for alleged incidents over an 11-year period.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers arrested a man on sexual related offences on Feb. 21 for alleged incidents between 2009 and 2020.

The charges include sexual assault on a person under 16-years-old, sexual exploitation, sexual interference and sexual assault.

Police say the identity of the accused cannot be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.