KINGSTSON, ONT. -- The public school board in the Kingston region has laid out a number of its back-to-school plans, as the school year approaches.

Limestone District School Board Director of Education Krishna Burra said in a press conference Tuesday that the board is taking a flexible approach to the school year, in light of vaccination rates and the Delta variant.

“I think last year was extremely challenging with students being in school and students being virtual as well,” he said. “Certainly, we know schools provide so much more than teaching and learning for students, and the value of school certainly goes so much more beyond that as far as the social impact and other activities that students participate in at school.”

Return to classrooms

Students will return to in-person learning daily for the full school day. Elementary school students in Kindergarten through Grade 8 will remain in one cohort for the full day. Secondary students will follow the quadmester model (two courses per day), at least for the first half of the school year (September to January).

Students will be allowed to attend virtual schooling. In June, parents were asked to choose if they’d like their child to attend school in-person or virtually, explained Burra. However, now there may be a chance to revisit that choice ahead to the start of the school year.

“There are a number of structural and logistical challenges we run into in terms of staffing and making sure we’re ready to go with the start of the school year in September,” he explained. “But at the same time, circumstances were different in June than they are now.”

Masking and protection protocols

All students and staff must continue to perform daily screening for COVID-19 symptoms prior to attending school or work. If ill or symptomatic, students and staff must remain home.

Staff and students in Grades 1-12 will still be required to wear masks indoors and on student transportation. Students in Kindergarten are encouraged and expected to wear masks. Masks are not currently required outdoors.

Elementary school students will continue to cohort when outside, said Burra. New provincial guidelines do not require students to stay within their cohorts while outside or during recess, but Burra explained the step was necessary to maintain consistency for kids.

“It’s really about maintaining that routine that kids had already come to expect,” he said. “Logistically, it’s also easier for the staff to manage at the start of the school year. And it does address some of those concerns some might have about those elementary cohorts that are expected indoors, suddenly kind of releasing those outdoors, where students are not required to wear masks.”

He said that could be revisited as the school year progresses.

Other guidelines

Physical distancing will be encouraged as much as possible between cohorts.

Music, arts, physical education, field trips, assemblies, school nutrition programs and cafeteria use may resume, with some modifications and in consultation with local public health.

Extra-curricular and inter-school sport activities will be permitted with some modifications.

Managing outbreaks

For those over the age of 12, vaccinated students may not have to self-isolate in the event of a possible outbreak, explains Burra, but those who are unvaccinated who are deemed to be a close contact would have to isolate for 10 days, depending on the guidance of public health.

Burra says that all outbreak situations will be managed on a case-by-case basis, in connection with public health officials.

The board's letter to parents can be read here.