CORNWALL -- Christmas lights are shining a little love onto a Cornwall neighbourhood.

Shelley Brunet shared photos of lights installed on several homes and front lawns over the weekend.

The lights are in the shape of hearts and the peace sign. Children have also been writing messages on the sidewalk.

Brunet tells CTV News Ottawa “it made my heart happy to see all the lights and see what the children are writing.”

Brunet was once a nurse, so she’s been sharing the pictures with her friends, adding “seeing all the lights at night it really is an uplifting feeling.”

Brunet planned to put up her Christmas lights once the rain stopped.