Lightning blamed for two overnight fires
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 3:06AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 28, 2019 6:35AM EDT
Lightning is being blamed for sparking an evening fire in Barrhaven and another fire near Prince of Wales and West Hunt Club.
Ottawa Fire received multiple calls reporting a fire in a home on Ambiance Dr. Thursday evening.
The fire was contained to the roof and attics of two units in a four-door residential row.
MPP Goldie Ghamari said on Twitter that her neighbour’s roof caught on fire after being struck by lightning during a storm. She thanked Ottawa Police, Ottawa Fire and Ottawa Paramedics for “responding so quickly and making sure that everyone is okay.”
Later, around 1:30 a.m., crews were called to 5 Waterford Way in Nepean, where a fire had broken out in the attic and roof of one unit in a four-door residential row.
All occupants there evacuating as well-- the latest official update saying that fire was caused by a lightning strike as well.
Then, firefighters knocked down a blaze in a single-family two-storey home at 4 Brockington Crescent.
Fire officials are saying the home's two residents will be displaced. Fire crews had that blaze put out just before 3:30 a.m.
No one was injured in any of the fires, and all of them are being investigated.