Lightning blamed for sparking Barrhaven fire
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@OFSFirePhoto
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 3:06AM EDT
Lightning is being blamed for sparking an evening fire in Barrhaven.
Ottawa Fire received multiple calls reporting a fire in a home on Ambiance Dr. Thursday evening.
The fire was contained to the roof and attics of two units in a four-door residential row.
MPP Goldie Ghamari said on Twitter that her neighbour’s roof caught on fire after being struck by lightning during a storm. She thanked Ottawa Police, Ottawa Fire and Ottawa Paramedics for “responding so quickly and making sure that everyone is okay.”