

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Lightning is being blamed for sparking an evening fire in Barrhaven.

Ottawa Fire received multiple calls reporting a fire in a home on Ambiance Dr. Thursday evening.

The fire was contained to the roof and attics of two units in a four-door residential row.

MPP Goldie Ghamari said on Twitter that her neighbour’s roof caught on fire after being struck by lightning during a storm. She thanked Ottawa Police, Ottawa Fire and Ottawa Paramedics for “responding so quickly and making sure that everyone is okay.”

