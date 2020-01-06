OTTAWA -- It's a glowing beacon for the arts in downtown Ottawa and its shine continues to attract a lot of attention.

The Kipnes Lantern at the National Arts Centre is the defining element of the NAC's $110-million renovation. It was unveiled two years ago, but continues to captivate the capital.

"I think it's beautiful," says one woman underneath the shining lights. "We came down here just to look at it."

The glass tower, accompanied by four panels known as "blades", is illuminated every night. It consists of 436 transparent LED screens that are see-through during the day, but come alive with images and video of artists and productions from across the country at night.

"There's none other like it in North America," says Lantern producer David Leclerc. Leclerc is in charge of what gets displayed on the Lantern and says the in-house digital team has a specific mandate.

"It has to be artful, ideally about the performing arts," he says.

The brainchild of former NAC CEO Peter Herrndorf, the Lantern uses the same software as a rock concert. It also has help from Moment Factory, the Montreal company behind the Kontinuum and Miwate shows in Ottawa in 2017.

Content is curated for national moments and holidays like Canada Day, Remembrance Day and the upcoming Winterlude celebration. They're also hoping to expand its uses.

"We might have interactive performances where someone might be here in the Lantern Room, performing whatever they do - it could be music or performing arts - that could be displayed on the Lantern at the same time," says Leclerc.

Even two years after it was unveiled, it continues to attract a lot of attention.

"You just have to stand outside when it's running...or before or after performances to see everyone taking pictures and selfies," Leclerc says.

He adds that they continue to receive emails about how much people love it, including multiple OC Transpo bus drivers who pass it every night. Many saying it's become a beacon for downtown.

"We were just at Parliament Hill and I could spot it from up there...it definitely caught my eye," says one woman passing by.

"I'm coming downtown a lot and I often take the (Sir John A. MacDonald) Parkway driving down and as soon as I see this thing peeking out, I'm like 'oh!'" another man says. "It's such a nice view especially with all the lights going on in the park."

"You can notice it while walking...that's how we did actually," says a man, who ended up seeing the inside of the NAC after the renovations as a result.