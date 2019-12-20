OTTAWA -- The new OTTAWA sign will be ready for pictures Friday evening.

A fence covered in black tarp now covers the new sign located in the ByWard Market at the corner of York and Sussex.

The new white large upper case letters barely peaking out of the top offers just a glimpse of what will be unveiled later today.

The new OTTAWA letters will feature an internal lightng system glowing with different colours and programming for festive themes and events.

A Moncton, New Brunswick company won the bid to cut out the 8 foot tall letters and transport them to the capital.

It replaces the former red and white OTTAWA sign that was installed for Canada 150th celebrations in 2017.

Tourists and locals alike flocked to the OTTAWA sign.

It's estimated more than one million photos were taken with the OTTAWA sign backdrop.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is expected to light up the new OTTAWA sign tonight just after 6 pm.