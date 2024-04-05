Light snow, rain to continue in Ottawa on Friday

Light snow continues to fall on Ottawa Friday morning, after the biggest snowstorm of the season blanketed the region with heavy, wet snow.

Ottawa received 18.6 cm of snow and 14.5 mm of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for flurries changing to a few rain showers or flurries near noon. High 4 C.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a chance of rain showers or flurries. Low 1 C.

Saturday will see showers beginning near noon. High 8 C.

The forecast for Sunday calls for sunshine and a high of 13 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 9 C and a low of -1 C.

ECLIPSE FORECAST

Here is a look at Monday's forecast for eastern Ontario cities along the path of totality during the solar eclipse.

Belleville: A mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C.

Kingston: A mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C.

Gananoque: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.

Brockville: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.

Cornwall: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14 C.