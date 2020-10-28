OTTAWA -- Wednesday morning in Ottawa is starting off with a bit of snow on the ground, but it should all melt away by the afternoon.

Environment Canada's forecast for Wednesday includes a 40 per cent chance of flurries through the morning, with a wind chill of -5.

By the afternoon, expect a mainly cloudy sky with a high of 8°C.

Overnight, the forecast calls for a cloudy sky with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a low of -1°C.

That chance of showers or flurries lingers into Thursday morning. The high in the afternoon is just 4°C.

Sunshine returns to the forecast on Friday, but it won't bring much warmth. Friday's high is also 4°C.

Saturday is also looking sunny with a high of 6°C.