OTTAWA -- The capital region will see some light snow on this first Saturday of 2020.

The forecast from Environment Canada predicts periods of snow to begin this morning; we should get about 2cm today. Today's temperature will also fall slowly to -2C this afternoon.

Periods of light snow are expected to end around midnight, with our overnight low dipping to -8C with a wind chill of -15C.

It's looking like a typical January Sunday tomorrow weather-wise, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -5C accompanied by a wind chill of -15C.

Looking to the start of next week, periods of snow could kick back up, with a high of 1C for Monday.