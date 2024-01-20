OTTAWA
    • Light snow for Ottawa on Saturday as it still feels like the -20s

    Two people walk through light snow falling in Ottawa's ByWard Market. Jan. 20, 2024. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa) Two people walk through light snow falling in Ottawa's ByWard Market. Jan. 20, 2024. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)
    The cold snap gripping the capital continues this weekend, with wind chills making it feel like the -20s on Saturday.

    Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for periods of light snow Saturday, ending in the afternoon, with a high of -11 C and a wind chill around -22.

    The evening is looking cloudy with a low of -17C and a wind chill of -22 overnight.

    Sunday's forecast is sunny with a high of -10 C and a wind chill of -24 in the morning and -15 in the afternoon.

    Warmer weather is on the way, with a high of just -3 C on Monday, with a chance of flurries.

    Tuesday's outlook is cloudy with a high of -2 C.

    Low temperatures are forecast to be around -7 C. 

    The forecast for Wednesday is cloudy with periods of snow and a high of -2 C.

