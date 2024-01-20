Light snow for Ottawa on Saturday as it still feels like the -20s

The cold snap gripping the capital continues this weekend, with wind chills making it feel like the -20s on Saturday.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for periods of light snow Saturday, ending in the afternoon, with a high of -11 C and a wind chill around -22.

The evening is looking cloudy with a low of -17C and a wind chill of -22 overnight.

Sunday's forecast is sunny with a high of -10 C and a wind chill of -24 in the morning and -15 in the afternoon.

Warmer weather is on the way, with a high of just -3 C on Monday, with a chance of flurries.

Tuesday's outlook is cloudy with a high of -2 C.

Low temperatures are forecast to be around -7 C.

The forecast for Wednesday is cloudy with periods of snow and a high of -2 C.