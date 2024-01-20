OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Light snow for Ottawa on Saturday as it still feels like -25

    A pedestrian crosses the street in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa) A pedestrian crosses the street in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    The cold snap gripping the capital continues this weekend, with wind chills making it feel like -25 Saturday morning.

    Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for periods of light snow Saturday, ending in the afternoon, with a high of -11 C and a wind chill around -16.

    The evening is looking cloudy with a low of -16 C and a wind chill of -22 overnight.

    Sunday's forecast is sunny with a high of -10 C and a wind chill of -24 in the morning and -15 in the afternoon.

    Warmer weather is on the way, with a high of just -2 C on Monday, with a chance of flurries.

    Tuesday's outlook is cloudy with a high of -5 C.

    The forecast for Wednesday is cloudy with periods of snow and a high of 1 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action

    A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News