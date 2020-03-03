OTTAWA -- Milder temperatures linger this week but winter's grip hasn't fully loosened.

The forecast for Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning calls for a light dusting of snow in the evening, then a 60 per cent chance of flurries after midnight.

If the temperature drops below freezing, you can expect to see up to 2 cm of new snow on the ground Wednesday morning, but if the temperature hovers around the freezing mark, some of that snow may fall as freezing rain.

The overnight low is zero.

Wednesday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a 30% chance of flurries in the morning and rain showers in the afternoon. The high, 3°C.

The average high for this time of the year is around -1°C. The average low is around -10°C.