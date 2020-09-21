OTTAWA -- One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash in the city’s south end early Monday afternoon.

Paramedics said a 65-year-old woman was without vital signs at the scene of the t-bone collision, which happened around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

A man in his 70s also suffered serious injuries. Both were rushed to hospital.

Mitch Owens Road is closed between Stagecoach Road and Tranquil Gate because of the collision.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.