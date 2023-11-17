Life-sized dinosaurs taking over the Capital this weekend.
The EY Centre is hosting a captivating event this weekend as lifelike dinosaurs take centre stage at Jurassic Quest.
Animatronic raptors, triceratops and even a full-size T-Rex are there to thrill enthusiasts.
The exhibit, featuring baby dinos, fossils and herds of life-size animatronic dinosaurs has drawn visitors from far and wide.
Lezette Bilar from Montreal, highlights the educational aspect, saying, "It's very educational. My nephew loves dinosaurs and we came from Montreal to see this."
Kids of all ages were amazed by some of the animatronics and expressed their excitement.
"I like dinosaurs a lot," while another adds, "It looks really cool and I love the animatronics."
Adults too find themselves immersed in the wonder.
"It's amazing. It's really cool to see life-size dinosaurs that kids have been dreaming and listening to and watching on TV for years," said Lara Currie, a mother.
Another attendee remarks, "They're really impressive. They're a good size."
Dinosaur enthusiasts like Kristen Holland appreciate the exhibit's significance.
"Well, they're not around anymore. So I like seeing people's interpretation off of what the bones that we found are."
Organizers say making sure the creatures are as accurate as possible is a top priority.
"Jurassic Quest consults with palaeontologists to make our dinosaurs as realistic as possible," said Carolyn Barker, one of the dinosaur experts on staff who are known as Dino Trainers.
Fellow Dino Trainer, Lindsey Culver says that a fan favourite is the walking Raptor.
"We also have the Raptor training experience where kids can come up and help train a real-life walking stalking Utah Raptor," she said.
The event offers more than just lifelike displays with bouncy castles, dino rides and an excavation station adding to the experience.
But for most kids, the main attraction remains their favorite giant creatures.
Jurassic Quest runs this Friday Nov. 17 through Sunday Nov. 19 at the EY Centre. Attendees can get 10 per cent off by using the promo code CANADA10 on the Jurassic Quest website.
