

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford says the look of Ontario's licence plates will soon be changing, at no cost to taxpayers.

Ford says the changes for both commercial and regular plates will be detailed in the April 11 budget, although he didn't specify what they would be.

He says the province will continue manufacturing the plates and any changes in plate design won't increase costs.

The premier's office has said new designs being considered include one of the Progressive Conservative's campaign slogans -- "Open For Business" -- which could end up on commercial plates.

Opposition politicians have slammed the upcoming change as a waste of money and an attempt to force the government's partisan slogans onto the vehicles of Ontario drivers.

During last year's election, Ford promised to put up "Open For Business" signs on the border with the United States and made good on the pledge in November.

Ontario licence plates currently bear the slogan "Yours to Discover."