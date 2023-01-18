Levels of respiratory viruses in Ottawa on the decline in latest data
Levels of the three main respiratory viruses—COVID-19, influenza, and RSV—are on the decline across the board in Ottawa.
The latest data from Ottawa Public Health show wastewater signals and testing positivity was down overall for all three viruses through the second week of January.
Influenza, in particular, has dropped significantly since its early peak in late November. Testing positivity for the flu was 2.2 per cent for the week of Jan. 8, 2023, compared to 28 per cent the week of Nov. 27, 2022.
OPH says viral levels of RSV remain high but are also on the decline. Testing positivity was 8.8 per cent last week, down from 11 per cent the week prior and nearly 15 per cent for the final week of 2022. RSV positivity this season peaked at 17 per cent in mid-November.
COVID-19 viral levels remain high, but testing positivity has declined from 22 per cent the first week of January to 15.7 per cent last week.
OPH reported two new COVID-19 deaths in its twice-weekly updates on Tuesday, bringing the city’s pandemic death toll to 1,002 since March 2020.
There are 25 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, down from 39 one week ago. Two people are in the intensive care unit with an active COVID-19 infection.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
- The Ottawa Hospital: 67 patients
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 11 patients
- Montfort Hospital: 13 patients (As of Jan. 16)
- CHEO: 5 patients
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 88,657 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 9 to 15): 27.8
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 13.9 per cent (Jan. 15)
- Known active cases: 527
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated Jan. 16
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 925,247
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,784
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 615,107
- Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 332,777
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 62 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 36 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 1 in ICU (as of Jan. 17)
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 13 in hospital, 0 in ICU (As of Jan. 17)
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 17 in hospital, 3 in ICU (As of Jan. 17)
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 1 in ICU (As of Jan. 16)
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 98 in hospital, 1 in ICU (As of Jan. 11)
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations
- 7 in hospitals
- 7 in long-term care homes
- 11 in retirement homes
- 1 in congregate care facilities
- 1 in a shelter
- 1 in a group home
- 1 in a rooming house
INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS
- 1 in a long-term care home
OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS
- 2 in long-term care homes
- 1 in a hospital
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.
