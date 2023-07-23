Letters offering optional warranty coverage for sewer lines to begin arriving in Ottawa mailboxes

A letter will be arriving in Ottawa mailboxes over the next few weeks offering optional warranty coverage for sewer lines on private property, and the city of Ottawa insists it is not a scam.

The letters from Service Line Warranties of Canada will provide homeowners with "detailed information related to optional and voluntary" programs, including coverage options and the enrollment process for interested residents, according to the city.

The city of Ottawa first launched the program in 2021, with letters arriving in the mail from Service Line Warranties of Canada with a city logo, offering a protection plan in the event of a leak or break on the private portion of service lines. The letters raised suspicions from some residents that it was a scam, while others through it was mandatory to sign up for the coverage.

Water, sewer and storm water pipes on private property are the homeowner's responsibility. If a leak, break or clog occurs in the private portion of the lines, the homeowner is responsible for hiring a plunger and paying any of the associated repair costs.

The city of Ottawa says it is endorsing the Service Line Warranties of Canada program to offer homeowners "voluntary and optional protection plans" to assist in the cost of possible future repairs.

"This warranties program will help address issues such as unpredictable failure, aging infrastructure and the high cost of repair," the city said in a statement.''

According to the city, SLWC plans are about $10/month for both water and sewer line coverage. The city says it receives a small amount of money through the program, but it is revenue neutral.

In April, the city announced a relaunch of the program designed to make it less confusing for homeowners, including co-branding the letter and removing any perceived undue obligation to sign up.

As of April, there were already around 8,000 policies, with approximately 4,000 residents signed on. Since the program started in Ottawa, about $500,000 worth of work has been done at 350 properties.

OIttawa is one of 79 municipalities endorsing the Service Line Warranties of Canada program.

For more information about the Service Line Warranties program, visit Ottawa.ca/slwp.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Peter Szperling