

Carolan Lesaux, CTV Ottawa





If you have projects or other things to do outside today, Wednesday might be your best bet to get it all done. We have a mainly sunny day with some cloud and a high of 3 degrees Celcius. There may be some low lying fog early in the day that will burn off quickly. Wednesday's low is only -3 and we'll have more of the same weather on Thursday.

Expect periods of rain on Friday, there's a 60% chance of it. Then your weekend is bright and sunny once again but just a bit cooler and just below zero.