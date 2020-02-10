OTTAWA -- Teachers in school boards in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario will be back on the picket lines this week to back demands for a new contract.

Three of the province’s major teachers’ unions will be holding rotating one-day strikes across Ontario.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario will be holding rotating one-day strikes in all school boards, and a province-wide strike on Tuesday.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation of Ontario will hold a one-day strike on Thursday in select boards. And the Association des Enseignantes et des Enseignants Franco-Ontariens will hold a one-day strike at all French public and Catholic schools on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the boards impacted by one-day strikes this week.

Monday:

Upper Canada District School Board says all elementary classes are cancelled due to a one-day strike by ETFO members. Classes are cancelled for Grade 7 and 8 students that attend a secondary school.

Tuesday:

ETFO holds one-day province-wide strike

Ottawa Carleton District School Board elementary schools are closed

Upper Canada District School Board elementary schools are closed

Renfrew County District School Board all elementary and secondary schools are closed due to ETFO strike

Wednesday

Renfrew County District School Board elementary and secondary schools are closed due to a one-day ETFO strike

Thursday

Ottawa Carleton District School Board elementary schools are closed due to one-day ETFO strike

Renfrew County District School Board secondary schools are closed due to a one-day OSSTF strike

Conseil des ecoles catholiques Centre-Est says all elementary and secondary school classes are cancelled due to a one-day strike by AEFO

Conseil des ecoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario says all elementary, secondary, specialized and adult schools will be closed due to a one-day strike by AEFO.