Legion branch in downtown Ottawa for sale at $2.999 million

The Royal Canadian Legion's Montgomery Branch in downtown Ottawa is for sale, as the Legion faces a funding crunch and dwindling membership.

A listing on Realtor.ca shows Branch 351 on Kent Street is for sale at $2.999 million.

"It's very simple, we have no cash flow," Robert Buss, Branch 351 president, tells Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal.

"We have a 1,500 sq. ft. building that we no longer really have full use of anymore because our membership has declined significantly."

Buss says membership has dropped from 1,000 to 247 members over the years, and most of the current members are in their 70s and 80s.

"The only way we have to generate income is through members participating in social events, the rental of our halls," Buss said.

"Our poppy campaign, which is ongoing now, is a completely separate thing and those funds that we raise have to be kept separate and they can only be used for the benefit of veterans."

Buss says the decision to sell the building, which opened as a renovated branch for the Royal Canadian Legion 60 years ago, was approved by the membership.

"We can't afford to stay here, that's what it comes down too."

The listing from Royal LePage Team Realty says, "Located in the heart of Centretown, this impressive 9,000 plus sq. ft., two-storey commercial building offers a unique opportunity for businesses or investors."

"This property is situated in a bustling commercial district, surrounded by thriving businesses, restaurants, and retail with high visibility and convenient access to every amenity imaginable. Designated parking is situated at the rear and side of the building, plus additional street parking."

Buss says ideally, the Montgomery Branch would be able to lease space from the new owner once the building sells.

"If not, our intent is to find another location within our area, hopefully within the downtown area because we deal with a lot of transient and homeless veterans who are looking for help," Buss said.

"We would like to stay in this area."