Legendary Arnprior businessman Wesley Dodds, founder of Wes' Chips, has died
Wesley Dodds founded Wes' Chips in Arnprior in the 1960s, becoming one of the most popular chip trucks in the Ottawa Valley. Dodds died Aug. 16, 2020 at the age of 84. (Photo provided by Kevin Dodds.)
ARNPRIOR, ONT. -- Described as a "giant of the Ottawa Valley", Wesley Dodds, the founder of Arnprior's Wes' Chips, has died. He was 84.
Dodds' name has become well-known throughout the Valley over the past 60 years. He founded Wes' Chips in 1960, selling fries out of a 1956 Ford truck, which can still be seen at the location on Madawaska Boulevard to this day.
As a businessman, he was known for always ensuring his customers had a delicious meal and dominating the chip truck market at local fairs. His fries have been described as the best French fries in the Ottawa Valley.
As a husband, father, and friend, he was known as a handyman and a generous soul.
Dodds died Aug. 16 following what family say was a spinal cord abscess.
In a Facebook post, Dodds' son, Kevin, described his father as a man who loved to treasure hunt at garage sales on weekends and whose reopening every year was heralded by the late CJOH-TV news anchor Max Keeping as a sign that spring had arrived.
According to an obituary on the Pilon Family Funeral Home website, the family is asking friends and other mourners to consider making a donation to The Grove Nursing Home Redevelopment Fund in Dodds' honour.