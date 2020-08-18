ARNPRIOR, ONT. -- Described as a "giant of the Ottawa Valley", Wesley Dodds, the founder of Arnprior's Wes' Chips, has died. He was 84.

Dodds' name has become well-known throughout the Valley over the past 60 years. He founded Wes' Chips in 1960, selling fries out of a 1956 Ford truck, which can still be seen at the location on Madawaska Boulevard to this day.

As a businessman, he was known for always ensuring his customers had a delicious meal and dominating the chip truck market at local fairs. His fries have been described as the best French fries in the Ottawa Valley.

As a husband, father, and friend, he was known as a handyman and a generous soul.

Dodds died Aug. 16 following what family say was a spinal cord abscess.

In a Facebook post, Dodds' son, Kevin, described his father as a man who loved to treasure hunt at garage sales on weekends and whose reopening every year was heralded by the late CJOH-TV news anchor Max Keeping as a sign that spring had arrived.

According to an obituary on the Pilon Family Funeral Home website, the family is asking friends and other mourners to consider making a donation to The Grove Nursing Home Redevelopment Fund in Dodds' honour.