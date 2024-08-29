Legal proceedings ordered for Horizon Ottawa in connection with election expenses
A City of Ottawa committee has decided to commence legal proceedings against Horizon Ottawa following an audit into the group's expenses during the 2022 municipal election.
An audit was called following a complaint accusing Horizon Ottawa of benefiting from an event called "Horizonfest" in September 2022. Auditors found Horizon Ottawa appeared to have contravened three campaign finance rules under the Municipal Elections Act (MEA) relating to expenses incurred outside of the allowable campaign finance period and the collection of ineligible donations, which were not returned to the city.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Horizon Ottawa describes itself as a municipal-focused grassroots organization whose goal is to cultivate local solidarity around socially and economically progressive priorities.
On Wednesday the Election Compliance Audit Committee approved legal proceedings against Horizon Ottawa, saying it would be in the public interest.
At issue is $947.24 worth of expenses Horizon Ottawa incurred outside the advertising campaign period related to the Horizonfest event, including a liquor license with an invoice dated June 17, 2022, a charge for a theatre stage with an invoice dated July 12, 2022, a tarp purchase dated Aug. 17, 2022, and a bank of phone credits found to have been made prior to the date of registration as a third-party advertiser. Auditors also found the anonymous cash donation jar that was used to collect money for the campaign during the event that totalled $448.15 and should have been returned to donors or to the City Clerk because Horizonfest did not meet the criteria as a fundraising event under the Municipal Election Act. The audit also said Horizon Ottawa's financial records were not appropriately maintained.
Horizon Ottawa maintains that it disagrees with the auditor's findings. At committee, Horizon Ottawa said that its understanding is that an expense is “incurred” when the good or service in question is used and that none of the expenses at issue were used prior to its registration as a third party advertiser. Horizon Ottawa also argued that the apparent contravention related to the donation jar was a simple misclassification in its financial statements and that it reported the amount and made no attempt to obscure any monies received.
The committee disagreed.
Minutes from the committee meeting outlined the decision.
"At the time it incurred the impugned expenses, Horizon Ottawa had not yet registered as a third party advertiser. It later changed its mind and opted to register. The Committee finds this decision flowed, at least in part, from Horizon Ottawa’s decision to have select municipal candidates participate in Horizon Fest. This made Horizon Fest a third party advertisement under the MEA. In that regard, the impugned expenses became campaign expenses, for the MEA’s purposes, upon Horizon Ottawa deciding to participate in the election as a third party advertiser. By incurring the expenses before the campaign period, Horizon Ottawa gained an advantage in its campaign activities. The MEA imposes a campaign period, in part, to prevent just such an advantage," the summary says.
"With respect to the other two apparent contraventions referenced in the audit report—collection of cash donations and deficient recordkeeping—the Committee accepts the auditor’s opinion that these items are apparent contraventions. Regarding the cash donations accepted at Horizon Fest, the Committee takes note of Horizon Ottawa’s written submission that it was entitled to accept anonymous donations under $25 in relation to third party advertisements as “contributions”. Accepting Horizon Ottawa’s submission at face value, Horizon Fest was in fact a third party advertisement regulated under the MEA."
The City Clerk has been directed to retain and refer the matter to an independent prosecutor.
In a statement following the meeting, Horizon Ottawa claimed the audit process had been "weaponized" against it.
"This has been nothing more than a fishing expedition started by someone who disagrees with Horizon Ottawa’s vision and mission," a media release said. "This process should not be permitted to be weaponized by the wealthy and well-connected in our city as a way to interfere with legitimate, transparent, democratic participation."
The group said it was disappointed with the committee's decision, but looks forward to vindication in court.
"We maintain that we acted with transparency and integrity throughout the 2022 election. We diligently prepared a financial return, underwent an audit by our own independent auditor and fully participated in the audit by the city-appointed auditor. As the report shows, there was never any attempt to obfuscate the nature of our revenues or expenditures or to characterize transactions in a particular way to gain an advantage," Horizon Ottawa said. "We are looking forward to being fully vindicated in the judicial proceedings to come."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
Confused about all the deductions on your paycheque? Here's what they mean
Financial planning experts say understanding how deductions are calculated on a paycheque is vital for employees budgeting their money, especially those just entering the workforce or new to Canada.
Manitoba doctor convicted of sexually assaulting patients sentenced to 12 years behind bars
A doctor who was found guilty of sexually assaulting some of his patients over several years was sentenced in a Manitoba court on Thursday.
'Unprecedented' discovery: 17th-century mummy brains show evidence of cocaine use
Preserved brain samples dating back to early 17th-century Milan have tested positive for cocaine, a team of Italian researchers has found, but it's not immediately clear how it got into their systems.
Man sought for murder in Toronto-area woman's death fled to Hong Kong
Police say a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Toronto-area woman has fled Canada.
70-year-old going 160 km/h on Hwy 417 in Ottawa to 'get away from a bad driver' facing charges
A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Here's how much Canadians made per week, on average: Statistics Canada
Canadian weekly earnings remained consistent with months prior, but still four per cent higher than the same time last year, Statistics Canada reported Thursday.
Dead 8-year-old child found in vehicle of man killed by police on New Hampshire-Maine I-95 bridge
A man being pursued in the killing of a woman in New Hampshire was fatally shot by police on a bridge that connects the state to Maine, authorities said Thursday. An 8-year-old child was found shot to death in the man's car.
YouTube chef, the son of Spanish actors, sentenced to life in prison for murder
A court in Thailand on Thursday found Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, a member of a famous Spanish acting family, guilty of premeditated murder and sentenced him to life in prison, in a lurid case that involved the victim being dismembered.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
2 adults charged after providing false information in homicide case: Halifax police
Two adults have been charged after allegedly providing false information to Halifax police about a homicide case.
-
Here's how much Canadians made per week, on average: Statistics Canada
Canadian weekly earnings remained consistent with months prior, but still four per cent higher than the same time last year, Statistics Canada reported Thursday.
-
Halifax Regional Municipality expanding student transit pass program
The Nova Scotia government is working with Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), the Halifax Regional Centre for Education and the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial to expand the Student Transit Pass Pilot Program.
Toronto
-
'A culture change:' Ontario launches advertising blitz as new cellphone ban goes into effect for public schools
Ontario’s new minister of education will hold her first news conference since taking over the portfolio earlier this month.
-
Man sought for murder in Toronto-area woman's death fled to Hong Kong
Police say a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Toronto-area woman has fled Canada.
-
What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in Toronto?
The end of summer is upon us, and with it, Labour Day weekend. Here's what will be open and closed.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Concordia University reports drop in enrolment following tuition hike
Montreal's Concordia University is reporting a nearly 30 per cent drop in new registrations of out-of-province students following a tuition hike announced last year by the Quebec government.
-
Price shock imminent: Hydro-Quebec rates could more than double in next decade according to consumer report
A new report from a consumer protection agency in Quebec suggests Hydro rates could more than double in the next decade as the province continues its energy transition to decarbonize. Premier Francois Legault says that will not happen.
-
Get ready foodies! MICHELIN guide coming to Quebec in 2025
Joining Vancouver and Toronto, the Belle Province will become the third locale in Canada for the iconic restaurant guide.
Northern Ontario
-
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
-
Rock-throwing teens cause motorcycle crash on Maley Drive
One person is in hospital with serious injuries in Sudbury after rocks thrown onto Maley Drive on Wednesday caused a motorcycle to slide into a ditch.
-
Confused about all the deductions on your paycheque? Here's what they mean
Financial planning experts say understanding how deductions are calculated on a paycheque is vital for employees budgeting their money, especially those just entering the workforce or new to Canada.
Windsor
-
Cyclist hit at Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East
The Windsor Police Service is reporting a collision at the intersection of Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East.
-
Demoted Windsor police officer files complaint with Human Rights Tribunal
A demoted Windsor police officer has filed a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal.
-
'Whatever we've been trying, clearly it's not working': The search to end homelessness
The City of Windsor and the Ontario government continue to tackle the growing homeless population.
London
-
GM moving BrightDrop electric vehicle to Chevrolet brand
General Motors is moving the Ingersoll-built BrightDrop van line to its Chevrolet brand. This means, BrightDrop 400 and 600 models will now be available at Chevy dealerships.
-
Goderich resident faces eight charges after drug bust
Police in Goderich have laid several charges after using a search warrant as part of an illegal drug investigation. On Thursday, police used the warrant and seized drugs, cash, weapons and other offence-related items.
-
Because every kid deserves a 'Best First Day'
Back-to-school 2024 is a stressful time for parents facing economic and inflationary pressures and the rising cost of school supplies forces some to make tough choices.
Kitchener
-
Listowel cinema closed until further notice following crash
A cinema in Listowel has closed after a collision yesterday afternoon.
-
Canadian country duo The Reklaws fail to advance on 'America's Got Talent'
The Reklaws' journey on "America's Got Talent" has come to an end.
-
'A culture change:' Ontario launches advertising blitz as new cellphone ban goes into effect for public schools
Ontario’s new minister of education will hold her first news conference since taking over the portfolio earlier this month.
Barrie
-
Police warn shoppers of growing theft trend
Provincial police want to make residents aware of a growing trend of thefts targeting shoppers.
-
Barrie donut shop endures break-in amid already challenging road construction
Staff at a Barrie donut shop targeted by thieves earlier this week say the value of what was stolen pales in comparison to the cost of repairing the damaged front door, coupled with the drop in sales since road construction began.
-
Defence concedes Ont. man's possible role in wife's death as sentencing looms
The defence lawyer for an Aurora man convicted of killing his wife following her disappearance four years ago conceded for the first time that his client may have played a role in her death.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba doctor convicted of sexually assaulting patients sentenced to 12 years behind bars
A doctor who was found guilty of sexually assaulting some of his patients over several years was sentenced in a Manitoba court on Thursday.
-
Manitoba government providing more money for program working to prevent retail theft, violent crime
The Manitoba government is providing more funding to help curb retail theft and violent crime in Winnipeg.
-
'Bring it to light': Ex-priest from Regina in court following historic sexual assault charges
Wednesday marked the first court appearance for an 81-year-old former priest from Regina who is facing several historic sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents in Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Water use in Calgary slips again, but still far from target
Residents reduced their water use again on Wednesday, the city's website shows, but it's still not at the target officials say will prevent critical issues with Calgary's water supply.
-
Cellphone ban, high class sizes among new challenges for Calgary students
Thousands of Calgary students are headed back to school on Thursday for the first day of lessons, which could look a little different this year.
-
Alberta to deliver first quarter fiscal update on Thursday
The Alberta government is expected to share the province's 2024-25 first quarter fiscal update on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' Evander Kane says man spat on his vehicle, used racist remark
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane posted a video on social media Wednesday, saying that a man spat on his car and used racist language toward him.
-
Woman drowns while visiting Sylvan Lake
A woman is dead after a boat capsized on Sylvan Lake on Friday.
-
19-year-old woman fatally stabbed in northern Alberta: RCMP
A young woman is dead after a stabbing in northern Alberta.
Regina
-
'Bring it to light': Ex-priest from Regina in court following historic sexual assault charges
Wednesday marked the first court appearance for an 81-year-old former priest from Regina who is facing several historic sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents in Manitoba.
-
'I don't know what we're going to do': Historic Saskatchewan theatre floods, owners fear closure
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
-
Conflict of Interest Commissioner investigating Sask Party's Cockrill and Grewal
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) is investigating two government MLAs – Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill and Gary Grewal.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. alpaca farm faces violent dog attack, 3 animals dead
A peaceful alpaca farm turned into a horrific scene after a violent dog attack left three animals dead and two injured on Monday evening.
-
Sask. police watchdog investigates after body pulled from sewage lagoon
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating after the body of an 18-year-old man was pulled from a sewage lagoon near Langham.
-
Sask. school divisions ready to enforce pronoun law when classes start next week
School divisions in Saskatchewan say they will be enforcing the province's pronoun law as children head back to class next week.
Vancouver
-
Man dead, suspect at large after shooting in Vancouver
Police in Vancouver are investigating a homicide in the city's Gastown neighbourhood.
-
Vancouver artists decry FIFA World Cup poster contest
A pitch to B.C. artists to create a poster to represent Vancouver as the host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is facing criticism as an “unethical” request.
-
Star defensive lineman Mathieu Betts returns to the B.C. Lions
Star defensive lineman Mathieu Betts is heading back to the struggling B.C. Lions.
Vancouver Island
-
Incumbent BC United MLAs ponder futures as Conservatives after party demise
The political landscape in British Columbia has shifted with John Rustad's Conservatives now carrying the centre-right banner heading into a fall election campaign.
-
Man dead, suspect at large after shooting in Vancouver
Police in Vancouver are investigating a homicide in the city's Gastown neighbourhood.
-
Star defensive lineman Mathieu Betts returns to the B.C. Lions
Star defensive lineman Mathieu Betts is heading back to the struggling B.C. Lions.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.