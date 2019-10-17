Lees Avenue on-ramp to Highway 417 reopens Friday
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 11:20AM EDT
OTTAWA - More traffic lanes are opening up around downtown Ottawa. The Highway 417 eastbound on-ramp at Lees Avenue is set to reopen Friday.
The ramp has been closed since June 2013 as part of a project to widen Highway 417.
The opening of the on-ramp is the latest road to reopen since the launch of light rail. Earlier this month, a bus lane was converted back to cars on Nicholas Street, and the ramp from the westbound Highway 417 to the eastbound 174 reopened.