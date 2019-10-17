

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA - More traffic lanes are opening up around downtown Ottawa, but a key on-ramp has been delayed because of heavy rain.

The Highway 417 eastbound on-ramp at Lees Avenue was set to reopen this week. But crews are delayed in getting the paint on the ground because it is so wet.

The ramp has been closed since June 2013 as part of a project to widen Highway 417.

The opening of the on-ramp is the latest road to reopen since the launch of light rail. Earlier this month, a bus lane was converted back to cars on Nicholas Street, and the ramp from the westbound Highway 417 to the eastbound 174 reopened.