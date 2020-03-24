OTTAWA -- OPP in Leeds County say they saw a "moderate" spike in aggressive driving cases over the weekend, with nine different drivers stopped for speeding on Highway 401 between Brockville and Ganaoque.

"Speeds ranged from 152 kilometers to 174 kilometers in a posted 100 kilometer area," said Provincial Constable Erin Cranton, in a press release.

The arrests were made between March 20 and 22.

The drivers charged ranged in age from 19 to 39, and were from across Ontario and Quebec. One driver was from Charlottetown, P.E.I.

A 19-year-old driver from Ottawa is among the nine.

All nine are facing charges of stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act. All nine vehicles have been impounded for seven days, and each driver has had their license temporarily suspended.

Cranton described the number of arrests as a "moderate spike" compared to what is usually seen on the 401 on a typical weekend. When asked whether lighter traffic volumes might tempt some drivers to speed, Cranton wouldn't speculate, but wanted to remind drivers OPP continue to enforce the law on Ontario highways.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Scmidt, of the Highway Safety Division, noted a recent announcement of 31 arrests in the GTA earlier this month. Schmidt said fewer people are commuting during the COVID-19 pandemic and traffic volume is lighter, but that doesn't mean it's safe to speed.

"The last thing we want is for someone to crash and be seriously injured, adding to the stress on the healthcare system during this pandemic," he said.