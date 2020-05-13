OTTAWA -- With warmer weather in the forecast, the long weekend approaching, and news of the gradual relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, many Ontario cottagers have been itching to get back to their second homes.

But an eastern Ontario health unit is asking cottage-goers to think twice about making the trip.

"Consider the impact your decision has on your family and your neighbours,” says Dr. Paula Stewart, Medical Officer of Health for the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Area. "Consider, as well, the demands on the local community and health care system."

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit (LGLDHU) is urging cottagers to think about staying home, first and foremost, because while the cottage may seem like the perfect place to self-isolate, there are things to keep in mind.

"Opening a cottage may involve hiring services. Is this essential work right now?" The LGLDHU asks. "If you have to check on your property for insurance purposes, try to make it a day trip."

The health unit is also asking cottage-goers to think about the trip. Driving to the cottage may involve several stops for gas, bathrooms and food and may also put a strain on local retailers if you shop in the community.

"Reduce your risk by packing your own snacks and drinks for the trip, and practicing physical distancing and good hand hygiene at stops. Bring enough food from your own grocery store to eliminate the need to shop," the LGLDHU says.

The local health care infrastructure in cottage communities is also at risk, the health unit says.

"You may think you can drive to your own hospital or health care provider for care, but COVID-19 symptoms may come on abruptly and you could be severely ill. Is there adequate cell phone service to call for help? Could emergency services access your road and get to you in a timely manner?

"Cottage life may encourage riskier activities like climbing ladders, water sports, and driving ATVs. These may lead to hospital visits or the use of local first responders; services that may already be stretched. Avoid risks or take smart ones."

Gatherings of more than five people are also still banned in Ontario, and many amenities, including marinas, are closed.

While the Victoria Day long weekend is considered to be the unofficial start of summer, the LGLDHU is reminding cottage-goers that everyone is making sacrifices right now as we attempt to flatten the pandemic curve of COVID-19.

"If you are ill, stay at home and don’t go to the cottage! We are all giving up a lot right now to protect ourselves and others. By staying at your primary residence you could be saving lives, including your own!"

As of May 11, the latest reporting date available, the LGLDHU says there have been 319 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its region, including 46 deaths. The majority of cases and deaths are linked to long-term care homes.