OTTAWA -- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County residents are leading the province in COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

New statistics from Public Health Ontario shows 77.8 per cent of residents 12 and older in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and are considered fully vaccinated.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health has the third highest rate of fully vaccinated residents in Ontario, with 73.6 per cent of residents receiving two doses.

The city of Ottawa ranks fourth in Ontario for fully vaccinated residents, with 73 per cent of residents 12 and older receiving two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 68.7 per cent of residents in Renfrew County and District Health Unit have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 68 per cent of residents 12 and older in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit are fully vaccinated.

Thunder Bay has the second highest rate of residents 12 and older receiving two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 74.49 per cent of residents fully vaccinated.

12-17 AGE GROUP

The city of Ottawa has the highest rate of 12 to 17 year-olds with one dose of COVID-19 vaccines, and the third highest percentage considered fully vaccinated.

A total of 78.8 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 to 17 have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 57.3 per cent have received two doses.

Halton Region has 77.8 per cent of 12 to 17 year-old residents with one dose, and 62.7 per cent with two doses and considered fully vaccinated.

In Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, 57.9 per cent of 12 to 17 year-olds have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, 44.5 per cent of 12 to 17 year-olds have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.