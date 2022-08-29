Laval, Que. man charged with attempted murder in Ottawa hammer attack

A Laval, Que. man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man and attacking him with a hammer in Ottawa.

The attack happened early last Tuesday around 7 a.m. on Freedom Private, near the Ottawa Hospital’s General campus off Smyth Road.

Police said at the time neighbours called police to report two men fighting. On Monday, police said one man was struck with a hammer and stabbed.

A 23-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the suspect fled on foot before officers arrived.

William Robin, 22, of Laval, Que. has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon

He appeared in court last Thursday and remains in custody.