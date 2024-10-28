Launch timeline for Trillium Line to be announced 'in the coming days,' OC Transpo says

OC Transpo says it will be confirming the launch timeline for Ottawa's much-anticipated north-south line this week.

An afternoon memo to city councillors from transit service delivery and rail operations manager Troy Charter says the O-Train south extension will move toward "substantial completion, final readiness work and regulatory approvals" after successfully concluding a critical 21-day trial testing period for the Trillium Line.

The final approvals before the launch date is expected to take about three weeks.

"This week, we will release a Memorandum to Council and conduct a media availability to share plans for next steps. In the coming days, we will be reporting formally to Council and providing a deep dive via a technical briefing on the full results of Trial Running and a confirmation of launch timelines," Charter wrote.

"That should be the last formal briefing required prior to the opening of the O-Train South Extension for customers."

OC Transpo and TransitNext launched the 21-day trial running period on Oct. 7, which included a 14-day simulation of daily passenger service, followed by a seven-day period to run through a series of simulated problem scenarios to see how staff respond to issues on Line 2 and Line 4.

OC Transpo says the 14-day rolling average on-time performance was 99.5 per cent, ahead of the 98.5 per cent target.

Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar had previously said the Trillium Line is expected to open in mid-November.

Scenarios during testing

Over the past seven days, OC Transpo and TransitNext worked through 15 different testing scenarios to simulate potential issues once the Trillium Line launches.

The scenarios included:

• Report was received regarding a broken rail. Service continued along one track between Carleton and South Keys stations, while staff completed the necessary inspections and required work.

• A report indicated that a train was soiled and needed to be taken out of service.

• A train became immobilized at the southbound platform of South Keys Station requiring service on one track only.

• A train became immobilized near Walkley station. Service continued in two loops, one from Limebank to Greenboro stations and one loop from Walkley to Bayview stations

• A train became immobilized at Mooney’s Bay Station. Service continued in two loops from Walkley to Limebank stations and from Carleton to Bayview stations.

• Reports were received of a protest at Carleton Station impacting the southbound track. Service continued along one track from Mooney’s Bay to Corso Italia.

Construction activities

Amilcar said on Monday morning OC Transpo is suspending running on the Trillium Line until Wednesday, with a “temporary pause” on train movements.

“During this time, we will be suspending train movements so that TransitNext can safely conduct minor construction activities, including track maintenance, graffiti removal, and other works required as we work towards achieving Substantial Completion,” Amilcar said.

“This is planned work and an important step to advance us on the path to passenger service on Lines 2 and 4.”