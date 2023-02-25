Latest cold snap, while short-lived, still affecting vulnerable residents

A cold snap is affecting Ottawa this weekend and while above-average temperatures will be back soon, the frigid temperatures are directly affecting some of the city's most vulnerable residents.

Ottawa claimed the dubious title of world's coldest national capital for several hours Saturday morning, when it was colder than competitors such as Astana, Kazakhstan, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia and Nuuk, Greenland.

Overnight, expect clouds and a low of -17 C with a wind chill around -21. The average low is -11.5 C.

Friday saw a high of -11.3 C and a low of -20.8 C.

Despite a largely mild winter, Ottawa Mission CEO Peter Tilley says winter isn't over yet.

"We have been at full capacity for the last few nights," he tells CTV News. "We are putting mats down on the chapel room floor. We are doing everything we can to accommodate the overflow on days like this."

Tilley says the Mission tries to make sure there's capacity when it gets cold.

"We know a lot of people are sleeping rough. They think they can make it through nights like this, but they can’t; they have to be careful."

Andrew John Spears says shelters are critically important this time of year.

"Without this frontline mission and all the other shelters around here, people would be dying in the streets," he said. "It’s bad enough being on the streets but being on the streets in the winter is even worse."

The frigid temperatures come too late for the Rideau Canal Skateway. The National Capital Commission announced Friday the 53rd skating season is cancelled because the largely mild winter prevented the ice from ever becoming safe enough to allow skaters.

The forecast for next week reveals why the skateway never opened, as it's typical of what we've seen all winter.

Sunday's forecast high is much warmer at 0 C with a few flurries. Night will still be cold with a low of -16 C followed by a high of -5 C on Monday.

The rest of the work week includes forecast highs in the low single digits on the plus side with mostly cloudy days and relatively warmer nights, with lows in the negative single digits.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy.