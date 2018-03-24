

CTV Ottawa





A late-night fire in Gatineau has left three people without a home this morning.

Gatieneau Fire crews were called to a multi-housing unit at 9 Saint-Etienne around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

Flames were shooting out of a second-storey window in one of the units when they arrived.

Firefighters managed to quickly contain the blaze to one unit to prevent further damage, and had the fire under control in an hour and a half.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused more than $137,000 in damages.

There's no word yet on the cause of the blaze, though Gatineau Police are investigating.