

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





No one was hurt in a late night fire in Orleans.

Ottawa Fire responded to a 911 call reporting a fire at a home on Tenth Line Road around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Firefighters were forced to launch a defensive attack on the home due to the fire conditions. Officials say operations were affected by hydro lines that were burnt through near the area of the home.

Investigators are searching for the cause of the blame.