

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The late Conservative MP Gord Brown will be laid to rest Thursday in his hometown of Gananoque.

Brown died suddenly May 2, of an apparent heart attack. He had just arrived at his Parliament Hill office after a morning game of hockey before he died.

Brown had been the MP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes since 2004. He was 57 years old.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Brown’s provincial counterpart, PC MPP Steve Clark, will speak at the service.

It gets underway at 11:00 a.m. at the Lou Jeffries Arena.

There was a steady stream of residents at the Thompkins Funeral Home for Wednesday’s visitation. All along the route between the funeral home and the arena, Gord Brown election signs have been propped up, along with messages saying goodbye.

The Canadian flag atop the Peace Tower in Ottawa will fly at half-mast between sunrise and sunset in memory of Brown.

With files from Kimberley Johnson and Graham Richardson.