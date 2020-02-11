Laser warning: Ornge says green light was projected at helicopter crew
Newstalk 580 CFRA Published Tuesday, February 11, 2020 8:42AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, February 11, 2020 8:49AM EST
OTTAWA -- Possible mischief created a dangerous situation for one of Ontario's medical helicopters flying to the capital on Monday evening.
In a tweet, Ornge says a crew was disrupted by a green laser light while on its way to an Ottawa hospital.
Last evening, while on route to an Ottawa hospital, our crew was struck by a green laser. Police were notified.— Ornge (@Ornge) February 11, 2020
Shining a laser at an aircraft is not only illegal, it is extremely dangerous and puts the safety of our patients, crew and aircraft at risk. #notabrightidea
Ornge says police have been notified.
Shining a laser pointer at an aircraft is illegal, and is considered a major safety risk