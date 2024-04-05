LaSalle Causeway in Kingston, Ont. to remain closed for several weeks following damage during construction
The LaSalle Causeway in Kingston, Ont., will remain closed for "several weeks" after a diagonal steel trust element on the bridge was damaged during construction, according to federal officials.
The main artery into downtown Kingston for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians has been closed since scheduled rehabilitation work last weekend. Public Services and Procurement Canada says a diagonal steel truss element supporting the counterweight of the bridge was damaged during construction.
"On March 30, the diagonal element was damaged while carrying out work to strengthen it," PSPC said. "PSPC moved quickly to close the bridge and surrounding area immediately following the incident."
Officials say while a complete assessment of the damaged needs to be conducted, preliminary indications are that the LaSalle Causeway will be closed for several weeks.
"Specialized equipment is now on site to stabilize the structure. Once set up, this equipment will be able to support the counterweight to stabilize the structure," PSPC said. "As soon as it is safe to access the site, PSPC will be able to assess the full extent of the damage and prepare plans for repairs."
No one was hurt in the incident.
The causeway is part of Highway 2 and has been open since 1917. It consists of three bridges and two wharfs, connecting Kingston to Pittsburgh Township near the mouth of the Catarqui River.
PSPC says traffic barriers are in place and traffic personnel is stationed at both ends of the bridge to prevent public access.
All motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and emergency vehicles are asked to use the Waaban Crossing. Detour signage is in place.
Eclipse weekend
The closure of the LaSalle Causeway comes as the city of Kingston prepares for tens of thousands of visitors to observe the solar eclipse.
Officials are urging people to plan their trip ahead of time and follow the detours for the bridge.
With files from CTV's William Eltherington
