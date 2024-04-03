LaSalle Causeway in Kingston closed until further notice after construction 'incident'

The LaSalle Causeway in Kingston, Ont. has been closed following a construction accident that "compromised" a part of the bascule bridge on Saturday.

A statement by Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) says the bridge, a main artery into downtown Kingston, is closed to the public until further notice for all cars, bikes and pedestrians.

The federally-owned bridge was already undergoing construction and had been planning lane reductions as part of an ongoing rehabilitation project.

A statement by the federal government says an incident on the bridge occurred on March 30 at approximately 5 p.m. No one was hurt or injured.

No further details were provided on the nature of the incident.

PSPC says traffic barriers are in place and traffic personnel is stationed at both ends of the bridge to prevent public access.

All motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and emergency vehicles are asked to use the Waaban Crossing. Detour signage is in place.

"PSPC is working on a solution to stabilize the bridge and repair the damaged element," a statement says.

The estimated time for the repair is currently unknown. PSPC says a complete assessment of the damage is needed and can only be conducted "once the affected element can be adequately supported."

The causeway is part of Highway 2 and has been open since 1917. It consists of three bridges and two warfs, connecting Kingston to Pittsburgh Township near the mouth of the Catarqui River

PSPC says it will provide more information once available and encourages users to consult its public notices and social media channels for updates.