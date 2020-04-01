OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting the largest one day jump in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Fifty new cases of novel coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 194.

Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brent Molougney says the jump of 50 new cases on Wednesday is “in large part due to the processing of the backlog of tests, with the majority of the specimens taken on or before March 19.”

“They reflect cases that occurred some weeks ago.”

Three people have died in Ottawa from COVID-19.

Twenty-five people who tested positive are being treated in an Ottawa hospital, with seven people in the Intensive Care Unit on Wednesday.

According to Ottawa Public Health, the average age of the 194 cases is 47 years old. The youngest case is a two-year-old, while the oldest is 97-years-old.

“COVID-19 does not discriminate,” said Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s Medical Officer of Health.

“All residents are susceptible to COVID-19. Young people in Ottawa are getting it, they’re being hospitalized. People of all ages need to stay home. Limit contact to people in your own household as much as possible.”

Twenty-eight health care workers and first responded have tested positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Police reported two officers tested positive, while an employee at both the Ottawa Hospital and CHEO have tested positive.

Ottawa Public Health also released a snap shot on the transmission linked to the 194 cases.

38 cases linked to international travel

4 cases linked to domestic travel

28 cases due to contact with a COVID-19 case only

16 cases have no travel or known contact with a COVID-19 case.

Five outbreaks have been declared at retirement homes, long-term care facilities and group homes.

Outbreaks were previously declared at Promenade Retirement Residence, Maplewood Retirement Community, Park Place Retirement Residence and Garden Terrance in Kanata.

Dr. Molougney announced on Wednesday there are now two cases at the Ottawa-Carleton Association for Persons with Developmental Disabilities.